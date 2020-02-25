Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Kaman Co. Decreased by KeyCorp (NYSE:KAMN)

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Kaman in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.78. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kaman’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kaman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

NYSE:KAMN opened at $62.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.14. Kaman has a 52-week low of $54.58 and a 52-week high of $68.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Kaman had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $237.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Kaman’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Kaman’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

In other news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $66,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Kaman by 3,100.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaman in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaman in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaman in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Kaman in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

