Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Centene Corp Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centene in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst S. James now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.35. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Centene’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. Centene had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a price target (up previously from ) on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.62.

NYSE:CNC opened at $59.35 on Tuesday. Centene has a one year low of $41.62 and a one year high of $68.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.96.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Centene by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Centene by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Centene by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Centene by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total value of $1,784,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $31,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,500 shares of company stock worth $4,425,920. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

