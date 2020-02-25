Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Greif, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:GEF)

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Greif in a report issued on Monday, February 24th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.25. KeyCorp has a “Sell” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Greif’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Greif from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Greif from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.83.

GEF opened at $38.89 on Tuesday. Greif has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $50.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.18.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. Greif had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Greif by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Greif by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. 46.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.86 per share, for a total transaction of $173,294.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,402.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

