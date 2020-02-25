Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Eldorado Gold Corp Cut by Cormark (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) – Research analysts at Cormark reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC set a $9.80 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, January 27th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

EGO stock opened at $10.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.76. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $10.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,586,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,277,000 after buying an additional 1,256,513 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,572,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,782,000 after buying an additional 580,700 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,283,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,538,000 after buying an additional 1,712,676 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,019,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,243,000 after buying an additional 198,585 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 203.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 974,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after buying an additional 654,107 shares during the period. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.