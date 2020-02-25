Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Issued By Capital One Financial

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 20th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WRE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $32.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Shares of NYSE:WRE opened at $30.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.93. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $32.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.74 and a 200 day moving average of $29.19.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $80.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.84 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 119.52% and a return on equity of 3.54%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 23.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,946,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,643 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,375,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,706,000 after purchasing an additional 71,456 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,192,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,167,000 after purchasing an additional 266,867 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,668,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,685,000 after purchasing an additional 157,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,397,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,791,000 after purchasing an additional 207,348 shares during the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.