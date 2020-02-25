Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Issued By Wedbush

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) – Wedbush raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Jack in the Box in a research note issued on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.95. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.57 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $86.76 on Monday. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $70.77 and a 12 month high of $93.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.51 and its 200-day moving average is $84.15.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.21). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $307.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.78%.

In related news, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.19, for a total transaction of $380,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,024,598.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 5,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $509,699.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,470,084.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,246 shares of company stock worth $3,578,072 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Jack in the Box by 11.5% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Jack in the Box by 10.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its position in Jack in the Box by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Jack in the Box by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Jack in the Box by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.