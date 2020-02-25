Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for American Campus Communities, Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Campus Communities in a report released on Monday, February 24th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $255.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.82 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

ACC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Campus Communities in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of American Campus Communities in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

Shares of ACC stock opened at $48.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 81.25 and a beta of 0.38. American Campus Communities has a 1 year low of $44.09 and a 1 year high of $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,931,000 after acquiring an additional 99,377 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 73,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,949,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,703,000 after acquiring an additional 149,176 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 386,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,179,000 after acquiring an additional 42,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.69%.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.