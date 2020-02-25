Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Owens Corning Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Owens Corning in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.89 EPS.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OC. Longbow Research raised their price target on Owens Corning from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Loop Capital began coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Owens Corning from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.90.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $61.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $44.46 and a 12 month high of $68.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $250,915.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,142. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 172.6% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 1,056.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

