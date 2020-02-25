Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) Cut by Analyst

ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) – KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ITT in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 23rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.98. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ITT’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. ITT had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $719.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded ITT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on ITT to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 target price on ITT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.38.

NYSE ITT opened at $66.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.58. ITT has a twelve month low of $53.65 and a twelve month high of $75.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.65.

ITT announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the conglomerate to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 15.49%.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $173,591.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,462,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in ITT during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ITT during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in ITT during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in ITT by 1,851.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in ITT by 555.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

