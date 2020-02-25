Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Icon Plc Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) – William Blair cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Icon in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 20th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.81. William Blair also issued estimates for Icon’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target (up previously from $179.00) on shares of Icon in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Icon in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Icon in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Icon from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Icon in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.11.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR opened at $163.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Icon has a 1-year low of $127.58 and a 1-year high of $178.99. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.77.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83. Icon had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $725.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Icon during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Icon by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Icon during the 4th quarter worth about $379,000. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Icon by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Icon by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

