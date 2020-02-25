Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) Lowered by Oppenheimer

bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of bluebird bio in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($4.21) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($3.76). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($4.17) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($4.23) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($4.00) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($16.59) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($14.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($11.82) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($9.36) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BLUE. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 price target on bluebird bio and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Leerink Swann upgraded bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Svb Leerink upgraded bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded bluebird bio from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $131.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.05.

bluebird bio stock opened at $76.25 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.63. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.44. bluebird bio has a 52-week low of $71.42 and a 52-week high of $163.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.79) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,767.49% and a negative return on equity of 51.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.72) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,266,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $462,178,000 after purchasing an additional 67,060 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $278,751,000 after purchasing an additional 996,481 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,851,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,462,000 after purchasing an additional 145,519 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,488,000 after purchasing an additional 216,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 970,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,118,000 after purchasing an additional 357,500 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kory James Wentworth sold 397 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total transaction of $36,758.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,112.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nick Leschly sold 10,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $914,365.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,712 shares in the company, valued at $5,102,378.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,981 shares of company stock worth $1,356,501. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

