Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Issued By Capital One Financial

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) – Analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Ventas in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 21st. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.95. Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ventas’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Get Ventas alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on VTR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Ventas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ventas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.78.

NYSE VTR opened at $63.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ventas has a 12-month low of $54.59 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 52.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.71 and its 200-day moving average is $64.28.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $996.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.88 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ventas by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,525,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,824,000 after purchasing an additional 201,490 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth $617,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ventas by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. 85.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.