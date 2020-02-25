Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Xperi Corp Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:XPER)

Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Xperi in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 19th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Xperi’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XPER. BidaskClub cut shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

Shares of NASDAQ XPER opened at $19.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Xperi has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $25.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 0.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Xperi’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Xperi by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 728,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,469,000 after acquiring an additional 56,568 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Xperi by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 281,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Xperi during the fourth quarter worth about $615,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Xperi by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 291,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 60,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Xperi during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

