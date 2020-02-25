Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Iamgold Corp Issued By Raymond James (TSE:IMG)

Iamgold Corp (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Raymond James lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Iamgold in a report issued on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IMG. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Iamgold from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Iamgold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Iamgold from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th.

IMG stock opened at C$4.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32. Iamgold has a 12 month low of C$3.08 and a 12 month high of C$5.55.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

