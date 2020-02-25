Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Diamondback Energy Inc Issued By SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) – SunTrust Banks dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a report released on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $2.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.15. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.88 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.99 EPS.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FANG. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $134.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer downgraded Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.39.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $71.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $70.36 and a 12 month high of $114.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.84 and a 200-day moving average of $86.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 196,080 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,901,000 after acquiring an additional 69,480 shares in the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 13,807 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 267,192 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $24,811,000 after acquiring an additional 120,171 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,645,072 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $245,149,000 after acquiring an additional 137,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 300,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,666,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 10.82%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.