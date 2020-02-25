ProxyNode Tops One Day Volume of $25.00 (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 25th. ProxyNode has a market capitalization of $103,742.00 and $25.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ProxyNode coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. In the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded 21.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.77 or 0.01038742 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00023175 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002945 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000038 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ProxyNode Coin Profile

ProxyNode is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 154,308,238 coins. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

ProxyNode can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProxyNode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProxyNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

