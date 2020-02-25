Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PTGX. ValuEngine raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.38.

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.08. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $16.67. The stock has a market cap of $246.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.38.

In related news, Director Bryan Giraudo bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $57,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Suneel Gupta bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $153,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 389,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,797.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 39,175 shares of company stock valued at $205,493 in the last ninety days. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 565.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 91,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 78,021 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.

