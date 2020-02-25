Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 95.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Premier were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PINC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Premier by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,056,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,148,000 after buying an additional 979,096 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Premier by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,532,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,147,000 after acquiring an additional 327,220 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Premier by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 875,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,313,000 after acquiring an additional 41,731 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Premier by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 777,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,483,000 after acquiring an additional 94,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Premier by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 531,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,143,000 after acquiring an additional 259,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 84,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $3,173,005.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,941.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PINC traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $29.83. The company had a trading volume of 9,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,389. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -2.83, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.17. Premier Inc has a 12-month low of $27.37 and a 12-month high of $40.13.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Premier had a negative net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 64.10%. The company had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Premier Inc will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Premier in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Premier from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Premier from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

