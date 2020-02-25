PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. cut its stake in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,099 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in PPL were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PPL shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Cfra raised their price target on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.50 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on PPL from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.31.

In related news, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $13,349,381.76. Also, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $387,478.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,373.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPL stock opened at $35.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. PPL Corp has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $36.83. The company has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.51.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. PPL had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 67.35%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

