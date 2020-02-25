Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.89) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ PTLA opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 5.85. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $37.95.

Get Portola Pharmaceuticals alerts:

PTLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.