Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BPOP. Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Popular in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Popular from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $52.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.17. Popular has a 52 week low of $49.23 and a 52 week high of $61.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.70.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $619.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.25 million. Popular had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Popular will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Javier D. Ferrer sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $358,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Popular by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,621,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,766,000 after buying an additional 358,666 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Popular by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,377,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,679,000 after acquiring an additional 430,092 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Popular by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,218,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,963,000 after acquiring an additional 107,081 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Popular by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,928,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,274,000 after acquiring an additional 461,268 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,539,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,443,000 after acquiring an additional 7,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

