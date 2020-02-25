Plaza Retail REIT (PLZ) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.09 per share for the quarter.

Plaza Retail REIT has a twelve month low of C$3.98 and a twelve month high of C$5.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

Separately, Desjardins cut shares of Plaza Retail REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

