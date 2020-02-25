Pivotal Research Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW)

Pivotal Research reiterated their hold rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Pivotal Research currently has a $32.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WWW. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, November 4th. Argus upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.29.
Shares of WWW opened at $29.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.41. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,457 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,405 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 286,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.
About Wolverine World Wide
Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.
