Pivotal Research Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW)

Pivotal Research reiterated their hold rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Pivotal Research currently has a $32.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WWW. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, November 4th. Argus upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.29.

Shares of WWW opened at $29.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.41. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.43%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,457 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,405 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 286,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

