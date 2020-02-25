Piper Sandler Weighs in on Encompass Health Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (AMEX:EHC)

Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Encompass Health in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst S. James now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.95.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on EHC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. JMP Securities upped their price target on Encompass Health to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.12.

Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.