Piper Sandler Comments on Mvb Financial Corp.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MVBF)

Mvb Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:MVBF) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mvb Financial in a report issued on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mvb Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Shares of Mvb Financial stock opened at $19.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average of $20.52. Mvb Financial has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $27.00.

Mvb Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.62 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MVBF. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mvb Financial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Mvb Financial by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Mvb Financial in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Mvb Financial by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Mvb Financial in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Mvb Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

About Mvb Financial

MVB Financial Corp. (MVB) is a financial holding company. Through its subsidiaries, MVB Bank, Inc (the Bank), MVB Mortgage and MVB Insurance, LLC, the Company provides community banking, mortgage banking, insurance and wealth management services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region.

