Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

PXD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $189.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $197.00 to $188.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $176.96.

PXD opened at $135.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.58. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $114.79 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.24. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.52%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total value of $267,800.00. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total value of $160,680.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,258. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,353,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 11,687 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 5,347 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 205,254 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $25,815,000 after buying an additional 10,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,509,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

