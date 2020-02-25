Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Given Hold Rating at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reiterated their hold rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $110.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $94.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.91.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

NYSE PNW opened at $100.94 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $105.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.63 and a 200-day moving average of $93.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.05.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $670.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.7825 per share. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.