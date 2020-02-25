Pigeoncoin (PGN) Hits One Day Volume of $72,255.00

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. In the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $72,255.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including QBTC and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00011714 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000745 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded up 729.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000054 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000100 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 4,651,134,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

Pigeoncoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

