Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:DOC opened at $20.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.13, a PEG ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $20.75.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, EVP Mark D. Theine purchased 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $95,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,525,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DOC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.52.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

