Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited’s Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:LIZI)

Phoenix Tree’s (NASDAQ:LIZI) quiet period will end on Wednesday, February 26th. Phoenix Tree had issued 4,100,000 shares in its IPO on January 17th. The total size of the offering was $45,100,000 based on an initial share price of $11.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

LIZI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix Tree in a research note on Monday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix Tree in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LIZI opened at $9.12 on Tuesday. Phoenix Tree has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25.

Lizhi Inc operates as an online UGC audio community in the People's Republic of China. It operates an interactive audio entertainment and online audio platform, as well as offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

