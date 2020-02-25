Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited’s (NASDAQ:IMAB) Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow

Phoenix Tree’s (NASDAQ:IMAB) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, February 26th. Phoenix Tree had issued 7,407,400 shares in its initial public offering on January 17th. The total size of the offering was $103,703,600 based on an initial share price of $14.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

IMAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix Tree in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.93 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix Tree in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix Tree in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.09 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ IMAB opened at $12.01 on Tuesday. Phoenix Tree has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $15.79.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders worldwide. It is developing TJ202, a CD38 antibody in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; TJ101, a long-acting human growth hormone that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and TJ301, a IL-6 blocker in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and other autoimmune diseases.

