Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Cut to Hold at Stifel Firstegy

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) was downgraded by research analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

PEY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Peyto Exploration & Development currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.78.

PEY stock opened at C$2.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.18. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52 week low of C$2.56 and a 52 week high of C$8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $427.02 million and a PE ratio of 2.82.

In related news, Senior Officer Kathy Turgeon sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.59, for a total value of C$53,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$307,339.90.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin, Alberta. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 803 million barrels of oil equivalent.

