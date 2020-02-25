Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sidoti restated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Petmed Express in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Petmed Express from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Petmed Express currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETS opened at $28.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $574.74 million, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.85. Petmed Express has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $29.17.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $59.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.31 million. Petmed Express had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%.

In other news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $98,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,736.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Petmed Express by 505.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Petmed Express by 3,992.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Petmed Express during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Petmed Express during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Petmed Express during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Petmed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

