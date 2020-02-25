Perrigo (PRGO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Perrigo to post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PRGO opened at $59.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.99. Perrigo has a 12 month low of $40.68 and a 12 month high of $60.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is 18.46%.

In other news, VP Todd W. Kingma sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total transaction of $126,293.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,313.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRGO. ValuEngine cut shares of Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

