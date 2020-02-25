Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) PT Lowered to $24.00

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) had its price target reduced by analysts at Barclays from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on PEB. Raymond James lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Capital One Financial cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

PEB stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.36. 54,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,835. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.30. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $34.35.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter worth $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 314.9% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 520.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 890.6% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

