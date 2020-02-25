Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) EVP Buys $15,160.00 in Stock

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) EVP Richard Debel purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.32 per share, with a total value of $15,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,284.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PGC stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.97. 46,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,903. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.31. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $24.95 and a 52-week high of $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.54 million, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.36 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 20.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 29.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 9.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 26.5% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 12.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 5,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PGC. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

