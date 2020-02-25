PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CNXN. Sidoti set a $47.00 target price on shares of PC Connection and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of PC Connection from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PC Connection from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Get PC Connection alerts:

Shares of CNXN opened at $42.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.42. PC Connection has a fifty-two week low of $31.15 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.51.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $716.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PC Connection will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total transaction of $161,990.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 108,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,404,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 57.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNXN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in PC Connection by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in PC Connection during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in PC Connection by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in PC Connection during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in PC Connection during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.