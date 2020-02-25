PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CNXN. Sidoti set a $47.00 target price on shares of PC Connection and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of PC Connection from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PC Connection from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.
Shares of CNXN opened at $42.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.42. PC Connection has a fifty-two week low of $31.15 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.51.
In related news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total transaction of $161,990.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 108,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,404,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 57.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNXN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in PC Connection by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in PC Connection during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in PC Connection by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in PC Connection during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in PC Connection during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PC Connection Company Profile
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
See Also: Inverted Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.