PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in PC Connection by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in PC Connection during the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in PC Connection by 137.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 16,586 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in PC Connection by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in PC Connection by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CNXN shares. ValuEngine cut PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

In other news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total transaction of $161,990.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 108,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,404,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 57.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXN traded down $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.67. 1,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,081. PC Connection, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.15 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.42.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. PC Connection had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $716.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

