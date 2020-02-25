Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 519,857 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,589 shares during the quarter. Paylocity comprises about 0.8% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.97% of Paylocity worth $62,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the third quarter valued at about $12,897,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 31.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 80.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 11,824 shares in the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $119.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Paylocity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

In related news, SVP Edward W. Gaty sold 8,658 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $1,078,007.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,229,500.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Andrew Cappotelli sold 2,109 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $253,290.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,248.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,964 shares of company stock worth $3,542,489 in the last three months. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $136.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.89. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $78.77 and a 52 week high of $150.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 131.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.43.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.22 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 19.02%. Paylocity’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

