Patrizia Immobilien (SWX:P1Z) Given a €22.50 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €22.50 ($26.16) price target on Patrizia Immobilien (SWX:P1Z) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bankhaus Lampe set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Patrizia Immobilien has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €23.21 ($26.99).

Patrizia Immobilien has a 1 year low of €17.00 ($19.77) and a 1 year high of €24.34 ($28.30).

