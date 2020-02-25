Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Patrick Industries from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.20.

Shares of PATK opened at $59.78 on Friday. Patrick Industries has a 12 month low of $32.98 and a 12 month high of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.97. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.16.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.12. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $549.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 12,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $664,743.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 26,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $1,377,373.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,865 shares of company stock valued at $5,157,657 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PATK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 724.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 634,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,281,000 after purchasing an additional 557,806 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 1,936.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,985,000 after acquiring an additional 132,727 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth $6,460,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth $4,827,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 354,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,599,000 after purchasing an additional 86,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

