Pason Systems (PSI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.13 per share for the quarter.

TSE:PSI opened at C$12.41 on Tuesday. Pason Systems has a 52 week low of C$12.36 and a 52 week high of C$21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 16.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.45.

PSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Pason Systems from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC dropped their target price on Pason Systems from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

In other Pason Systems news, Senior Officer Jonathan Faber bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$347,150.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring multiple drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder.

