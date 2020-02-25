Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE PK opened at $22.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $33.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.06.

Several research analysts have commented on PK shares. Raymond James cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.73.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

