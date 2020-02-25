Papa John’s Int’l (PZZA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) will post its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Papa John’s Int’l to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
PZZA stock opened at $68.50 on Tuesday. Papa John’s Int’l has a one year low of $41.43 and a one year high of $70.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -134.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.58 and a 200-day moving average of $58.03.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Papa John’s Int’l’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.16%.
In other news, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 194,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total value of $11,738,550.84. Company insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.
Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile
Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.
