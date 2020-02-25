Papa John’s Int’l (PZZA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) will post its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Papa John’s Int’l to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PZZA stock opened at $68.50 on Tuesday. Papa John’s Int’l has a one year low of $41.43 and a one year high of $70.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -134.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.58 and a 200-day moving average of $58.03.

Get Papa John's Int'l alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Papa John’s Int’l’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.16%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. MKM Partners cut shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.55.

In other news, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 194,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total value of $11,738,550.84. Company insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.