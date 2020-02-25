Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) PT Lowered to $236.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $260.00 to $236.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Dougherty & Co cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.88.

PANW stock traded down $37.29 on Tuesday, hitting $200.04. The company had a trading volume of 6,299,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,370. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $192.17 and a 12-month high of $260.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.73. The stock has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.22 and a beta of 0.96.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a positive return on equity of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.39, for a total value of $2,716,680.00. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 19,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.03, for a total transaction of $4,744,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,562 shares of company stock valued at $11,132,020 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,416 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $256,321,000 after acquiring an additional 498,416 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $107,049,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,683,627 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,096,000 after buying an additional 230,170 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,072,438 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $248,002,000 after buying an additional 224,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,634,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

