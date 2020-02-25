Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Owens Corning in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now expects that the construction company will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.34. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.07 EPS.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

OC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Longbow Research raised their target price on Owens Corning from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Owens Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.90.

Shares of OC opened at $61.87 on Monday. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $44.46 and a 52 week high of $68.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.14 and a 200-day moving average of $62.38.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,068,000 after acquiring an additional 69,298 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 57,862 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 16,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 212,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,835,000 after acquiring an additional 20,942 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 187,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,199,000 after acquiring an additional 106,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $250,915.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,142. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.