Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Origin Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company which provides services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net-worth individuals and retail clients. The Company offers banking products and services such as savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking, and e-statements. Origin Bancorp Inc. is based Louisiana, United States. “

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OBNK. DA Davidson started coverage on Origin Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $41.50 price target for the company. Stephens reduced their price target on Origin Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.83.

Shares of Origin Bancorp stock opened at $35.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $835.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Origin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.85 and a 52-week high of $38.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.85.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $54.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.70 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 9.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Origin Bancorp will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.23%.

In related news, Director Fred Ronnie Myrick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $71,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cary Stephen Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $367,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,278 shares of company stock valued at $558,083. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 156.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 10,366 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 36,042 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $835,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 8,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.85% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Origin Bancorp (OBNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.