ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 620.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,665 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.28% of ORBCOMM worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in ORBCOMM by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 781,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 345,681 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ORBCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in ORBCOMM by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ORBCOMM by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,672,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,962,000 after purchasing an additional 40,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ORBCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

ORBC has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of ORBCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORBC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.65. The stock had a trading volume of 33,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,666. The company has a market capitalization of $306.10 million, a PE ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. ORBCOMM Inc has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $9.27.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

