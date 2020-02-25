Oppenheimer Comments on Weight Watchers International, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:WW)

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Weight Watchers International in a research report issued on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.65. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Weight Watchers International’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.33 EPS.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Weight Watchers International in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Weight Watchers International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Weight Watchers International from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Weight Watchers International in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Weight Watchers International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.73.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 118,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Weight Watchers International by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Weight Watchers International in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Weight Watchers International by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.
Weight Watchers International Company Profile
Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.
