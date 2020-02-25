Oppenheimer Comments on Weight Watchers International, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:WW)

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Weight Watchers International in a research report issued on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.65. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Weight Watchers International’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Weight Watchers International in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Weight Watchers International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Weight Watchers International from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Weight Watchers International in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Weight Watchers International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.73.

Shares of WW opened at $36.91 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.66. Weight Watchers International has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $47.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 118,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Weight Watchers International by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Weight Watchers International in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Weight Watchers International by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Weight Watchers International Company Profile

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

