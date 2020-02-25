Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock Position Cut by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,595 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Opko Health were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its holdings in Opko Health by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 3,003,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 910,925 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Opko Health by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 821,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 140,145 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Opko Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Opko Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Opko Health by 4,068.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 455,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 444,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.79% of the company’s stock.

OPK stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.46. 124,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,622,320. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Opko Health Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $2.88. The company has a market cap of $998.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average is $1.71.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Opko Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.83.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,603,426.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 1,111,501 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,369 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

Opko Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

